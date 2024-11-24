JioCinema's livestream of IPL 2025 mega auction disrupted by glitch
JioCinema, the official streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, faced technical issues during its broadcast. The glitch barred several users from tuning into the livestream of the much-awaited event. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, calling out JioCinema's recurring server issues. Many posted screenshots showing an error message saying "Something went wrong."
Fans express frustration
One frustrated fan commented on the frequent server crashes with major events like FIFA World Cup and IPL matches. Another user expressed their disappointment, saying they couldn't watch the auction or log into their account due to server issues. The IPL 2025 mega auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with prominent players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul taking part.
IPL 2025 mega auction: A high-stakes event
The mega auction is one of the biggest events in the cricket calendar, where teams bid for players to bolster their squads for the upcoming season. Despite technical glitch on JioCinema, fans in India can still catch all the action live on Star Sports channels.
Outage sparks calls for change in streaming rights
The technical glitch on JioCinema has prompted some viewers to demand a change in streaming rights. They suggested that Disney+ Hotstar should get the rights back owing to its better user interface and overall experience. According to DownDetector, nearly 40% of users had issues with the app while 30% had problems with the website. Despite these issues, services were eventually restored as the auction started.
JioCinema yet to comment on outage
JioCinema, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, has not yet released an official statement on what caused the outage or what steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The IPL 2025 mega auction is a marquee event with 577 players from across the globe up for grabs. Of these, 367 are Indians while 210 are overseas players.