Summarize Simplifying... In short The livestream of the IPL 2025 mega auction on JioCinema was disrupted due to a technical glitch, causing frustration among fans who were unable to watch the event or log into their accounts.

This incident sparked calls for a change in streaming rights, with some viewers suggesting Disney+ Hotstar as a better alternative.

JioCinema, yet to comment on the outage, is under scrutiny as fans eagerly await the auction featuring 577 global players, including prominent Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

The glitch barred several users from tuning into the livestream

JioCinema's livestream of IPL 2025 mega auction disrupted by glitch

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:50 pm Nov 24, 202404:50 pm

What's the story JioCinema, the official streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, faced technical issues during its broadcast. The glitch barred several users from tuning into the livestream of the much-awaited event. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, calling out JioCinema's recurring server issues. Many posted screenshots showing an error message saying "Something went wrong."

User reactions

Fans express frustration

One frustrated fan commented on the frequent server crashes with major events like FIFA World Cup and IPL matches. Another user expressed their disappointment, saying they couldn't watch the auction or log into their account due to server issues. The IPL 2025 mega auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with prominent players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul taking part.

Event details

IPL 2025 mega auction: A high-stakes event

The mega auction is one of the biggest events in the cricket calendar, where teams bid for players to bolster their squads for the upcoming season. Despite technical glitch on JioCinema, fans in India can still catch all the action live on Star Sports channels.

Streaming debate

Outage sparks calls for change in streaming rights

The technical glitch on JioCinema has prompted some viewers to demand a change in streaming rights. They suggested that Disney+ Hotstar should get the rights back owing to its better user interface and overall experience. According to DownDetector, nearly 40% of users had issues with the app while 30% had problems with the website. Despite these issues, services were eventually restored as the auction started.

Awaiting response

JioCinema yet to comment on outage

JioCinema, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, has not yet released an official statement on what caused the outage or what steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The IPL 2025 mega auction is a marquee event with 577 players from across the globe up for grabs. Of these, 367 are Indians while 210 are overseas players.