Sai Pallavi is facing backlash over old interview

Why is boycott Sai Pallavi trending on social media

By Tanvi Gupta 07:25 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Actor Sai Pallavi is at the center of a huge controversy after an old interview resurfaced. In the January 2022 interview, she made comments that have been deemed disrespectful toward the Indian Army. The comments have sparked a massive call for a boycott against her on social media platform X/Twitter. Although she is at a promising juncture in her career with several high-profile projects in the pipeline, the controversy could overshadow her professional success.

Pallavi's controversial remarks and public backlash

The controversy originated from a clip of Pallavi's interview in which she said she couldn't understand the logic of violence. She said, "People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence." Her examples to prove this, including one about the Kashmiri Pandit genocide shown in The Kashmir Files (2022), have drawn massive public outrage as they resurfaced recently.

Social media users called for a boycott of Pallavi

The backlash against Pallavi's comments has taken the form of calls for a boycott on several social media platforms. One user expressed disappointment by tweeting, "This Pathetic woman is playing the role of Mata Sita in an upcoming Bollywood movie, (sic)." Another accused her of equating the Indian Army with "Pakistani Terrorists." While many are criticizing Pallavi, some have come to her defense. "Dragging out a 2-year-old video and twisting her words shows how desperate some people are for drama."

Take a look at tweets criticizing the actor

Pallavi's recent visit to National War Memorial: Damage control move?

Amid this controversy, Pallavi recently visited the National War Memorial. She posted photos of herself paying tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan AC (P) and Sepoy Vikram Singh SC (P), with her upcoming film Amaran being an homage to the former. Some believe this visit could be a strategic move by the actor for "damage control" amid the ongoing controversy over her remarks on the Indian Army.