Oct 28, 2024

What's the story The family of late F.R.I.E.N.D.S star, Matthew Perry, recently opened up to Savannah Guthrie on the Today show about his legacy and their quest for justice. Perry's mother Suzanne Morrison, stepfather Keith Morrison, and three younger sisters spoke about the upcoming trial of two people accused of supplying him with drugs which resulted in the demise of the actor last year. He was 54. The trial is set for March 2025.

Perry's family expressed hope for justice in drug trial

Perry's mother was excited about the upcoming trial, saying, "I'm thrilled." Her husband also shared the sentiment, saying those who supplied lethal drugs are now on notice. He said, "It doesn't matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby." Notably, Perry was found unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades hot tub on October 28, 2023, due to a drug overdose.

DEA and LAPD's investigation led to arrests in Perry's case

Earlier this year, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) launched an investigation into who supplied Perry with the drugs that killed him. The probe led to the arrest of five people in August, including Perry's assistant, doctors, and Jasveen Sangha—infamously known as the "Ketamine Queen." Sangha and one of the doctors will face trial next year with decades-long prison sentences.

Perry's family reflected on his final days and legacy

In the interview, Perry's mother recalled a heartbreaking conversation with her son just days before his death. She was worried about his state of mind, hinting that he may have had a premonition of his own demise. Despite these concerns, she believed Perry—who battled long-standing drug addiction—was still sober at the time of his death. To keep Perry's memory alive and assist others fighting addiction, the family has created The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada.