Model recalls meeting Matthew Perry a day before his death

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 at the age of 54

A day before his untimely death on October 28, Matthew Perry caught up with a model over lunch. The model, identified as Athenna Crosby, has now recalled their last meeting, saying that he was "in good spirits." Crosby took to Instagram to confirm that she was one among the last few people to have met him before he was found dead at his residence.

'He was an extremely private person'

Sharing his picture, Crosby wrote about her friendship with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor. "I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship," she wrote.

'Was in extremely good spirits'

In another post, Crosby elaborated on their lunch meeting at the Hotel Bel-Air on October 27. "I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things he had coming up in his life," she said, adding, "He was so happy and vibrant." She concluded by saying the "entertainment industry has truly lost a legend."

Perry passed away at 54

The actor was found dead by his assistant in his jacuzzi at his residence. He resided in Los Angeles's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author was only 54 at the time of his death. Per a TMZ report, no illegal drugs were found by the police at his residence. However, prescription drugs including antidepressants were found.

Awaited autopsy report will reveal the exact cause of death

As per TMZ's report on Wednesday, quoting a source from law enforcement officers, Perry didn't die of fentanyl or meth. Presently, his cause of death is mentioned as "deferred," and will be confirmed only after the autopsy report arrives. Recently, Perry's F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars issued a joint statement on his death. Perry was much loved for his performance as Chandler Bing.