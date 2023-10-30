Matthew Perry tribute special to feature unseen interviews, behind-the-scenes footage

By Tanvi Gupta 12:08 pm Oct 30, 202312:08 pm

Matthew Perry special tribute on Nick at Nite

Nick at Nite—the network that syndicates the F.R.I.E.N.D.S series—is set to honor the late Matthew Perry with a special tribute, Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend, on Monday (local time). The tribute follows the actor's passing on Saturday and will include never-seen-before interviews with Perry, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage spanning 35 years, and highlights of his most memorable moments as the iconic character Chandler Bing.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, law enforcement sources disclosed that the 54-year-old actor was discovered lifeless in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. Perry was renowned for his role as the sardonic Bing, appearing in over 200 episodes of the popular NBC sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Perry shared the screen with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. Notably, Perry received an Emmy nomination for his F.R.I.E.N.D.S performance in 2002.

Nick will air beloved episodes of 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' following tribute

The special tribute was reportedly produced by Entertainment Tonight in less than 24 hours. The program is intended to offer comfort to Perry's fans worldwide who are grieving the untimely loss of their cherished star. After the 30-minute tribute, Nick at Nite will broadcast beloved episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S showcasing Perry's unforgettable portrayal of Bing. These episodes will air throughout the following week until Sunday (November 5).

'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken...'

F.R.I.E.N.D.S creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, issued a joint statement on Perry's passing. Part of the statement read: "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment...not just to his work, but in life as well. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken." The three produced the show through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television.

Perry's troubled life, long-standing battle with addiction

Perry's difficult life journey was no secret. In the foreword to his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, co-star Kudrow candidly addressed the common question about Perry's well-being. She mentioned that people often inquired about "how he's doing." In his memoir, Perry revealed the harsh reality of his struggles in great detail. These revelations include a ruptured colon due to opioid abuse, a lengthy battle with painkiller addiction, a two-week coma, and 15 visits to rehabilitation centers.