Alia Bhatt slams trolls for 'botox gone wrong' rumors

Claims of 'botox,' 'partial face paralysis' anger Alia Bhatt

By Tanvi Gupta 02:53 pm Oct 25, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Actor Alia Bhatt has taken to Instagram to call out and slam those body-shaming her and spreading unverified rumors about her supposed cosmetic surgery. In a long post shared on Friday, the 31-year-old actor vented her anger over comments about her "crooked smile," "weird way of speaking," and accusations of "BOTOX gone wrong." Calling these comments "beyond ridiculous," she stressed the need for sensitivity when discussing a woman's body and warned against spreading baseless rumors.

Social influence

Bhatt highlighted the impact of body-shaming on young minds

Bhatt highlighted the need to promote a judgment-free life for women, especially when it comes to their appearances. She was worried about how such articles and comments could affect young, impressionable minds. "Now you're confidently tossing around 'scientific' explanations, claiming I'm paralyzed on one side? Are you kidding me?" she said. "These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up," she wrote in her post.

Unrealistic expectations

Bhatt criticized unrealistic standards and judgmental attitudes

Further in her Instagram Story post, Bhatt slammed the unrealistic standards set by society and the judgmental attitudes that pick apart women's appearances. She was disappointed that even women judge other women on the basis of their looks, defeating the purpose of equality and "live and let live." "We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope," she wrote.

Twitter Post

Career criticism

Bhatt is no stranger to online trolling

Bhatt, who is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor and mother to a girl, named Raha, has often been the target of online trolls for her looks and speech. This isn't the first time she has called out inappropriate comments about her looks on social media. The actor also received heavy criticism for her performance in her latest film Jigra, which failed to impress audiences at the box office. She'll be next seen in Alpha, alongside Sharvari—helmed by Shiv Rawail.