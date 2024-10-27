Meet Loops: A new short-form video app to rival TikTok
Loops, a new short-form looping video app, is poised to take on TikTok's dominance in the digital space. The app comes from the same developer - Daniel Supernault - who created Pixelfed - an Instagram alternative. Sign-ups for Loops started earlier this week, letting users post videos as long as 60 seconds. The developer has also revealed features like using sounds and remixing others' videos are in the pipeline.
User-friendly features and content moderation
Loops will also bring pinned profile videos and give users the option to "curate" their comment sections. However, the platform doesn't support hashtags or mentions yet. Also, creating an account on Loops isn't instantaneous, as it requires a confirmation email that may take a while to show up. The iOS version of the app will be available via TestFlight initially, while an Android version can be side-loaded on devices.
Prioritizing privacy and moderation
Loops will use human moderators to monitor content shared on the platform. The moderation will be done based on a trust score given to every local user. Videos from low-scoring users will be moderated before being published, while trusted users' content will be published immediately. Supernault also confirmed Loops's fediverse integration is in the works but not live, and the platform isn't open-sourced yet.
Loops ensures user content ownership and funding model
Loops guarantees that you'll own your content. The platform neither sells/provides videos to third-party advertisers nor uses them for AI training. Rather than depending on advertising revenue, Loops is funded through grants, sponsorships, and donations. This way, the app's commitment to user privacy and content ownership rights is further emphasized.