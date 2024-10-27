Summarize Simplifying... In short Loops, a new short-form video app, is set to compete with TikTok, offering unique features like pinned profile videos and user-curated comment sections.

Prioritizing user privacy and content ownership, Loops uses human moderators to monitor content and is funded through grants, sponsorships, and donations instead of advertising revenue.

However, the platform currently lacks support for hashtags, mentions, and instant account creation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Loops is currently in the testing phase

Meet Loops: A new short-form video app to rival TikTok

By Akash Pandey 11:22 am Oct 27, 202411:22 am

What's the story Loops, a new short-form looping video app, is poised to take on TikTok's dominance in the digital space. The app comes from the same developer - Daniel Supernault - who created Pixelfed - an Instagram alternative. Sign-ups for Loops started earlier this week, letting users post videos as long as 60 seconds. The developer has also revealed features like using sounds and remixing others' videos are in the pipeline.

User experience

User-friendly features and content moderation

Loops will also bring pinned profile videos and give users the option to "curate" their comment sections. However, the platform doesn't support hashtags or mentions yet. Also, creating an account on Loops isn't instantaneous, as it requires a confirmation email that may take a while to show up. The iOS version of the app will be available via TestFlight initially, while an Android version can be side-loaded on devices.

Privacy measures

Prioritizing privacy and moderation

Loops will use human moderators to monitor content shared on the platform. The moderation will be done based on a trust score given to every local user. Videos from low-scoring users will be moderated before being published, while trusted users' content will be published immediately. Supernault also confirmed Loops's fediverse integration is in the works but not live, and the platform isn't open-sourced yet.

Ownership rights

Loops ensures user content ownership and funding model

Loops guarantees that you'll own your content. The platform neither sells/provides videos to third-party advertisers nor uses them for AI training. Rather than depending on advertising revenue, Loops is funded through grants, sponsorships, and donations. This way, the app's commitment to user privacy and content ownership rights is further emphasized.