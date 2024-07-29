In short Simplifying... In short Selena Gomez recently responded to plastic surgery rumors, emphasizing her health struggles with lupus and the effects of her medication, including weight fluctuations.

Selena Gomez addresses cosmetic surgery rumors

'Hate this': Selena Gomez angrily responds to plastic surgery rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 04:54 pm Jul 29, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Selena Gomez has once again shut down rumors about undergoing plastic surgery. The 32-year-old singer-actor commented on a TikTok video shared by Marissa Barrionuevo—a physician's assistant at a Florida plastic surgeon's office. The video addressed online speculation that Gomez had undergone cosmetic procedures. "Honestly," Gomez stated in her comment, "I hate this." She further clarified by saying, "I'm on stripes because of flare-up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Video controversy

Following Gomez's reaction, Barrionuevo issued an apology

The video posted by Barrionuevo featured side-by-side photos of Gomez—one from a few years ago and another from the 2023 Golden Globes. Despite the speculation surrounding Gomez's appearance, Barrionuevo didn't make any assumptions herself. "I think she's been through so much in her life...especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done," said Barrionuevo. Following Gomez's response, Barrionuevo issued an apology video expressing regret if her post had upset her.

Health disclosure

Gomez's health struggles and public response

Meanwhile, responding to Barrionuevo's apology video, Gomez wrote: "I love you," adding, "Not about you. I just get sad sometimes." Notably, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014—an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. She has previously addressed her health concerns, stating, "I shake because of my medication for lupus." However, she hasn't disclosed the specific prescription drugs she takes for the disease. In 2017, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant as a result of her lupus.

Body-shaming

When Gomez talked about the reason for her weight gain

Back in 2019, Gomez opened up about the internal and external struggles she faced due to weight gain caused by her diagnosis and prescribed medications. More recently, in 2023, she addressed online bullies who mocked her appearance at the Golden Globes on social media. Discussing her medication, Gomez explained, "I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then, when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight."

Positive message

Despite criticism, Gomez continues to promote body positivity

Despite enduring years of criticism over her appearance, Gomez continues to promote body positivity. In January, she shared a message on her Instagram Stories alongside an old bikini photo of herself: "Today I realized I'll never look like this again." She followed up with a more recent picture and added, "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am—sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."