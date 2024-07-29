In short Simplifying... In short Salman Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, made history as India's first bone marrow donor in 2010, stepping up to help a critically ill girl named Pooja.

Salman Khan's philanthropic act saved a little girl

When Salman Khan pioneered bone marrow donation in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:50 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story In 2010, acclaimed Indian actor Salman Khan became a trailblazer by being the first person in the country to donate bone marrow. His donation was made to a young girl named Pooja, who was desperately in need of a transplant. This act not only underscored Khan's status as an influential figure in Indian cinema but also highlighted his philanthropic nature. Let's look back at the inspiring incident.

Philanthropic pledge

Khan's commitment to marrow donor registry, India

Salman Khan, celebrated for his commanding on-screen performances and significant box office successes, is also recognized for his benevolence toward both peers and ordinary citizens. His decision to become a bone marrow donor was made following a pledge to the Marrow Donor Registry, India (MDRI), where he committed to help if the need arose.

Immediate action

Khan's response to Pooja's urgent need

Pooja's critical condition came to Khan's attention in 2010 when she was in urgent need of a bone marrow transplant. Upon learning about her dire situation, Khan promptly agreed to assist, marking him as India's first bone marrow donor. His swift response underlines his commitment to the pledge he made with the MDRI.

Unwavering support

Khan's crucial involvement in bone marrow donation

According to Zee News, Khan initially rallied his football team to donate, but when they backed out at the last minute, only he and his brother Arbaaz Khan proceeded with the donation. Dr. Sunil Parekh, a board member of MDRI, confirmed that Khan's participation was vital. His unwavering commitment further emphasizes his dedication to helping those in need.

Industry acclaim

Bollywood praised Khan's philanthropic act

Actor Suniel Shetty lauded Khan for his act of kindness in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Shetty stated, "Salman Khan is a good human being and that's why he talks that way." He added, "Now that's a man who wants a change in society and that's why God is kind to him." This praise from industry peers underscores the impact of Khan's philanthropy.