Why Orry doesn't idolize Rihanna, but her best friend Melissa

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Jul 29, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Internet sensation Orry Awatramani is unique in his own right! Recently, he revealed his admiration not for pop icon Rihanna, but for Melissa Forde, Rihanna's best friend. In an interview with The Indian Express, Orry shared that Forde's lifestyle inspired him during his college years. He recalled a meme featuring Rihanna and Forde exiting a club, which sparked his aspiration to live like Forde, who enjoys a luxurious lifestyle without working a day.

'I want to be M Dollas...'

The "liver" Orry elaborated on his admiration for Forde by saying, "The connection I actually had with Rihanna, not a real connection, but her best friend...was actually my role model growing up." He explained, "Rihanna's best friend lives like Rihanna without having to do a single day of work," and added, "I told my brother, 'Look, I want to be that. I want to be M Dollas (Melissa's Instagram name). She lives like she is Rihanna without doing work.'"

Orry is apparently waiting for his friends to become billionaires!

Orry further expressed his aspiration to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle without working for it. He candidly shared his anticipation for his friends becoming billionaires, so he could live off their wealth. "Every day I'm looking at my friends, and I'm like, 'When are you going to become a billionaire so I can live off...when are you going to become really rich so I can, you know, be the friend,'" he said.

He recalled meeting Rihanna at Anand-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Orry had the chance to meet pop star Rihanna at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. He described the encounter as casual, stating, "She is a cool girl. We spoke for a bit, as much as you can talk to someone at a party without suffocating them." He added that it was not his party and Rihanna had other people to meet.

When Rihanna asked for Orry's huge dandelion earrings

Earlier, at the India Today Conclave, Orry shared a memorable interaction with Rihanna. "I knew Rihanna was coming...and I wore these giant dandelion earrings, knowing she would see them." "And rightfully, she did. She said, 'I would like the earring please.' And I told my friend, 'Take out your phone.'" "Took out the phone...Gave her the earring. Seven minutes later, she had lost the earrings, and she came back for the other one, and I pinned it on her top."