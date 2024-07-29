In short Simplifying... In short Sunny Leone is set to star in the upcoming film 'Quotation Gang', where she will portray a fierce assassin, sharing the screen with notable actors like Jackie Shroff and Priya Mani.

'Quotation Gang' starring Sunny Leone as fierce assassin reschedules release

By Tanvi Gupta 04:31 pm Jul 29, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Sunny Leone's highly-anticipated film Quotation Gang, which has got fans excited with her departure from her usual glamorous image to portray a ruthless assassin, is set to hit theaters on a new date. The film, directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan, will now release on August 30. Leone announced the revised release date with a captivating new motion poster, offering a glimpse into her intense role in this much-awaited thriller.

Role depth

Meet the ensemble cast of the upcoming film

In the movie, Leone will be sharing the screen with Jackie Shroff, Priya Mani, and Sara Arjun whose combined acting skills promise a rich and layered cinematic experience for viewers. The movie also features Ashraf Mallissery, Jaya Prakash, Akshaya, Pradeep Kumar, Vishno Warrior, Sonal Khilwani, Kiara, Satinder, and Sherin. Announcing the new release date, Leone wrote: "I am so excited to announce that #QuotationGang is hitting the theatres on August 30! Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Plot

Know more about Leone's character in the movie

Leone is renowned for her willingness to explore diverse roles, demonstrating her range as an actor. Quotation Gang is no exception to this trend. The film was shot in various locations including Kashmir, Mumbai, and Chennai. Last month, Leone revealed the film's first look, showcasing herself in a chequered shirt and skirt that portrayed a rural aesthetic alongside Mani's character, radiating intensity. In a significant departure, she will play a key assassin in a ruthless gang specializing in contract killings.

Future projects

Meanwhile, her upcoming projects promise continued versatility

In addition to Quotation Gang, Sunny Leone has several other projects in the pipeline. These include Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, an untitled film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, and a Malayalam film. Leone is currently hosting the youth-oriented reality show Splitsvilla 15 and is also slated to star in a number of upcoming films such as Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Koka Kola, Helen, and UI.