Netflix's 'Kleo' Season 2: Cast, release date, plot

What's the story The German action-thriller series, Kleo, is set to return with its second season on Netflix on Thursday. The series was created by Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf, and Bob Konrad. It follows the life of a former East German spy named Kleo Straub who becomes embroiled in a dangerous journey after being falsely implicated in a scandalous event. Here's everything to know about the upcoming season.

'Kleo' Season 2: Cast and characters

Jella Haase will reprise her role as Kleo Straub in the second season. The cast also includes Dimitrij Schaad as Sven Petzold, Julius Feldmeier as Thilo, Vincent Redetzki as Uwe Mittig, Vladimir Burlakov as Andi Wolf, Marta Sroka as Anja, Jurgen Heinrich as Otto Straub, and Alessija Lause as Anne Geike. These characters will join Straub in her dangerous journey after being released from jail. Catch the trailer here.

What to expect from the second season?

The second season of Kleo revolves around Straub's perilous quest to find a red suitcase. After being falsely imprisoned by the agency, her life takes a drastic turn. The trailer for the new season showcases a gripping story centered on Straub's struggle against foes, raising questions about whether she can overcome the dangerous obstacles in her path to achieving her goal after her release. The stakes will be much higher in this installment, comprising six episodes.

The first season opened to massive praise

The first season received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Author Stephen King wrote on X, "What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny. I wonder, though, where Kleo's money came from. Flying off to Mallorca mustn't have been cheap, even in 1989. Oh well-just enjoy." The first season has eight episodes.