Kamala Harris embraces 'brat summer' trend

Is Kamala Harris's 'brat' move to connect with youngsters working?

By Chanshimla Varah 06:37 pm Jul 31, 202406:37 pm

What's the story When Kamala Harris announced her candidacy for president of the United States, singer Charli XCX tweeted a now-viral post that "Kamala is brat." Harris's words sparked a social media frenzy. Social media users flooded platforms like X and TikTok with Harris memes featuring coconut trees and songs from Charli's latest album "brat," both of which were normally done in support of Harris. Even Harris's official X campaign account updated their backdrop to "kamala hq" to match the "brat" album cover.

'Brat Summer' trend mirrors Charli XCX's album aesthetic

Within a day of announcing her presidential campaign, Harris's X campaign account, KamalaHQ, had amassed over 500,000 followers. Could the header image on her X account be related to the rise in Harris's online support? Some hope the online focus, led by Generation Z, will encourage young voters to vote in November. However, experts warn that social media excitement does not necessarily translate into votes. Some teens taking part in the online buzz may be too young to vote.

Young voters have historically low turnout rates

Young voters have historically low turnout rates, but Kate Fraser, a Florida State University student, believes their numbers may grow due to Harris's online popularity. The 19-year-old stated that this demonstrates her understanding of Generation Z culture. "People weren't as inclined" to vote before "or would be going into the polls kind of gritting their teeth," Fraser said. "But I think this gave us a new breath of fresh air."

Why is Charli's endorsement important for Harris?

Charli's fanbase is young—a demographic Harris needs to reach. Many American voters were dismayed by the possibility of a continued gerontocracy as they made their decision between former President Trump, 78, and President Joe Biden, 81, until the latter withdrew from the race last month. In a February poll conducted by the BBC and research agency Ipsos, 59% of respondents said Biden and Trump were too old for another term. Another 27% felt the same about Biden, but not Trump.

Charli's definition of 'brat'

Harris, in her own right, is already making a "brat" move by becoming the first Black and South Asian American woman to be the Democratic nominee for president. Charli, known for her raw music and lyrical content influenced by London's rave culture, defined "brat" as someone who is "a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes." This description aligns with Harris's image as an unapologetic leader known for her playful comments on public forums.