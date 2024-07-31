In short Simplifying... In short A woman who planned to use a 'suicide pod' for euthanasia has vanished after her plan was canceled due to her deteriorating mental health.

Controversial 'suicide pod' plans cancelled

By Chanshimla Varah 06:04 pm Jul 31, 202406:04 pm

What's the story The launch of a contentious suicide pod has been "permanently postponed" after the first-ever patient, referred to as Person X, was found to have been suffering from "deteriorating mental health." Dr Philip Nitschke, also known as "Dr Death," had arranged for the woman in her 50s to utilize the Sarco pod—an advanced assisted dying system. However, prosecutors in Switzerland's Schaffhausen Canton cautioned Nitschke that moving forward with the launch could lead to significant legal issues and "serious consequences."

Since being denied to use the suicide pod in mid-July, the woman has gone missing, and the company has not been able to reach her, said Dr Nitschke's firm, Exit International. Nitschke believes that media attention did affect the patient, but at the same time, acknowledged that she was suffering from "deteriorating mental health﻿." "Given her situation, it is clear that this is a person who should now be receiving mental health care, rather than any suicide assistance," he stated.

Nitschke will now participate in evaluating and pre-screening future candidates wishing to use the Sarco pod. He stated, "Given the media scrutiny surrounding Person X, all future clients will need to be warned of the possibility that, despite our best efforts to keep their death private, any first use of Sarco will be subject to intense media interest and reporting."

On July 17, when the Sarco pod was initially scheduled for use, a euthanasia group named "The Last Resort" announced that the device would instead be used within the next year. The 3D-printed capsule, developed by Exit International, is said to provide a "painless death" within minutes by flooding the chamber with nitrogen, thus rapidly reducing oxygen levels.

Nitschke invented the Sarco pod to offer a "peaceful, reliable, drug-free" method of assisted dying that gives patients full control of their final moments. The device can be activated via voice control and eye movement for those with severe illnesses and mobility issues. Nitschke has considered bringing the Sarco pods to the United Kingdom and stated he "will probably use the Sarco" in his final days instead of being "in a miserable state while seriously ill."