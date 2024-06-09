Next Article

Ashok Elluswamy is the director of AI/autopilot software at Tesla

Elon Musk praises Indian-origin Tesla director for his contributions

By Akash Pandey 04:57 pm Jun 09, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has publicly recognized Ashok Elluswamy, the director of AI/autopilot software at the firm, for his significant contributions to the electric car company. In response to a note written by Elluswamy on X, Musk stated that without Elluswamy and his team, Tesla would merely be another car company. "Without him and our awesome team, we would just be another car company looking for an autonomy supplier that doesn't exist," Musk said.

Vision

Elluswamy's belief in Musk's role for Tesla's success

In his note on X, Elluswamy expressed his belief in Musk's critical role in Tesla's success in AI. He wrote, "If not for Elon's ambition, Tesla might have dwindled to become just another car company." He also envisioned a future where fully autonomous cars and useful household robots are commonplace. Furthermore, he stressed Musk's role in shaping this future by stating, "Until then, we need Elon Musk to push the frontier because he sees it already."

Gratitude

Musk acknowledges Elluswamy's role in Tesla's growth

In response to Elluswamy's note, Musk expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the director's crucial role in Tesla's growth. He highlighted Elluswamy's journey within the company, stating, "Ashok was the first person to join the Tesla AI/Autopilot team and ultimately rose to lead all AI/Autopilot software." This recognition underscores the importance of Elluswamy's contributions to Tesla's success in autonomous vehicle technology.

Career development

Elluswamy has been with Tesla for a decade

Elluswamy was hired after Musk tweeted about looking for candidates for the Autopilot team. He has been with Tesla for 10 years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a robotics engineer with expertise in computer vision and perception, planning, and control. Elluswamy obtained his engineering degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Chennai. He pursued studies in robotics systems development at Carnegie Mellon University in the US. Before joining Tesla, he worked with WABCO Vehicle Control Systems and Volkswagen.