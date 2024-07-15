In short Simplifying... In short Following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, a ripple effect was seen across various markets.

Trump-themed memecoins and a Chinese company linked to "Trump Wins Big" saw a 60% surge, while Bitcoin's value rose 8.6% to a two-week high of $62,698.

South Korean defense and nuclear energy stocks also experienced increased demand due to potential Trump re-election benefits.

By Akash Pandey 03:49 pm Jul 15, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Following an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, leading Trump-themed memecoins saw a significant surge in value. The price of MAGA spiked over 30%, up from $6.31 to trade at $10.36 within minutes of the incident, boosting its market cap from $293 million to $469 million. Other Trump-related memecoins also experienced substantial gains in the wake of the attack. While Solana-based Tremp (TREMP) soared 63% within an hour, MAGA Hat (MAGA) was up 21%.

Market impact

Ripple effect on other markets

The assassination attempt on Trump had a ripple effect on other markets as well. A Chinese company, phonetically associated with "Trump Wins Big" in Mandarin, saw its shares surge following Trump's supportive remarks about cryptocurrencies. In South Korea, defense and nuclear energy stocks experienced increased demand due to expectations of a potential Trump re-election benefiting these sectors.

Information

Bitcoin's value rises following attempt on Trump's life

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, also experienced a surge following the assassination attempt on Trump. It rose 8.6% to $62,508 and touched a two-week high of $62,698, highlighting another example of how the incident influenced market dynamics across various sectors.