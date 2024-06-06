Next Article

Solana is up 2.18% since last week

By Akash Pandey 11:00 am Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 0.18% in the past 24 hours to trade at $71,061.50. It is 4.29% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.45% from yesterday and is trading at $3,862.61. From the previous week, it is up 2.01%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,400.21 billion and $464.09 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $701.04, which is 0.37% more than yesterday and 17.44% higher from the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.10% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.29% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.57%) and $0.11 (down 0.43%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $173.31 (up 0.22%), $7.21 (down 0.099%), $0.000022 (up 0.66%), and $0.77 (up 0.77%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 2.18%, while Polka Dot has gained 0.22%. Shiba Inu is down 7.74% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 0.33%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Mantle, Stacks, Pyth Network, Sui, and ORDI. They are trading at $1.05 (up 8.81%), $2.39 (up 7.73%), $0.44 (up 5.60%), $1.12 (up 5.11%), and $57.21 (up 4.72%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Beam, Arweave, Celestia, Uniswap, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.022 (down 5.62%), $43.43 (down 4.65%), $10.42 (down 4.33%), $10.76 (down 4.12%), and $7.21 (down 4.12%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $36.35 (down 0.07%), $17.43 (down 2.53%), $10.76 (down 4.12%), $12.22 (down 1.46%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.21 (down 1.28%), $10.65 (up 1.52%), $2.39 (up 8.17%), $2.27 (down 1.78%), and $2.21 (up 1.12%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.64 trillion, a 0.97% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.14 billion, which marks a 4.91% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.36 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.38 trillion three months ago.