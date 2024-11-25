Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings bagged all-rounder Sam Curran for ₹2.4 crore.

Curran, who had a stellar performance in IPL 2024 with Punjab Kings, scored 270 runs and took 16 wickets.

He also made history by becoming the first English bowler to complete 50 IPL wickets and reaching 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Sam Curran has emerged as a potent all-rounder in the IPL

IPL 2025: Sam Curran goes to CSK for ₹2.4 crore

By Parth Dhall 03:50 pm Nov 25, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings have acquired star England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Curran, who was released by Punjab Kings, set his base price at ₹2 crore. He has over 850 runs and 50 wickets in the tournament. The Super Kings have gone for his services, spending ₹2.4 crore. Here are further details.

IPL 2024

All-round show from Curran

Curran was at his all-round best in IPL 2024, though Punjab Kings finished ninth in the team standings. He led PBKS for the majority of the season as designated skipper Shikhar Dhawan could play just five games due to fitness issues. With 270 runs across 13 games at 27, he finished as PBKS' fourth-highest run-getter (SR: 123.28). The left-arm pacer also claimed 16 wickets.

Feats

Notable feats attained by Curran in 2024

Earlier this year, Curran became only the fourth player with a 50-plus score and two wickets in an IPL match as captain. Match 27 against Rajasthan Royals saw Curran become the first England bowler to complete 50 IPL wickets. Curran also completed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the milestone en route to his 29-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Curran began his IPL journey in 2019 with Punjab Kings. He took a historic hat-trick that season. The English all-rounder played for Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He returned to play for PBKS in 2023 and 2024. Overall, Curran owns 883 runs and 58 wickets in the cash-rich league.

