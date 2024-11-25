IPL 2025: Sam Curran goes to CSK for ₹2.4 crore
Chennai Super Kings have acquired star England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Curran, who was released by Punjab Kings, set his base price at ₹2 crore. He has over 850 runs and 50 wickets in the tournament. The Super Kings have gone for his services, spending ₹2.4 crore. Here are further details.
All-round show from Curran
Curran was at his all-round best in IPL 2024, though Punjab Kings finished ninth in the team standings. He led PBKS for the majority of the season as designated skipper Shikhar Dhawan could play just five games due to fitness issues. With 270 runs across 13 games at 27, he finished as PBKS' fourth-highest run-getter (SR: 123.28). The left-arm pacer also claimed 16 wickets.
Notable feats attained by Curran in 2024
Earlier this year, Curran became only the fourth player with a 50-plus score and two wickets in an IPL match as captain. Match 27 against Rajasthan Royals saw Curran become the first England bowler to complete 50 IPL wickets. Curran also completed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the milestone en route to his 29-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
A look at his IPL career
Curran began his IPL journey in 2019 with Punjab Kings. He took a historic hat-trick that season. The English all-rounder played for Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He returned to play for PBKS in 2023 and 2024. Overall, Curran owns 883 runs and 58 wickets in the cash-rich league.