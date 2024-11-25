IPL 2025 auction: Washington Sundar joins GT for ₹3.2 crore
Gujarat Titans have roped in all-rounder Washington Sundar for a sum of ₹3.2 crore. Sundar saw Gujarat go for him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Notably, Sundar's stocks rose after he made his way into the Indian team's Test side recently, churning out solid performances with the ball.
Sundar's IPL journey
Despite having made his IPL debut in 2017 with the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Sundar didn't find many opportunities, having been limited to just 60 matches. He owns a tally of 37 scalps with the ball at 35.81 and another 378 runs with the bat at 13.50. His best performance with the ball reads 3/16.
Breaking down his numbers in the IPL
In his debut season with RPS, Sundar claimed 8 scalps at 23.12. He was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore thereafter ahead of IPL 2018 for ₹3.2 crore. He represented RCB across 31 matches, claiming 19 scalps at 35.89. In IPL 2020, he played all 15 games for RCB, taking eight scalps at 37.25 and scoring 111 runs at 18.50.
18 games for SRH across three seasons
Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Sundar for ₹8.75 crore ahead of IPL 2022. However, across three seasons there, he got limited chances. He played 18 games for the side, taking 10 scalps. With the bat, he managed 161 runs.