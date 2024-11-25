Summarize Simplifying... In short Washington Sundar, who debuted in IPL 2017, has joined GT for ₹3.2 crore in the 2025 auction.

Despite limited opportunities, Sundar has played 60 matches, taking 37 wickets and scoring 378 runs.

He previously played for Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with his best performance being 8 wickets in his debut season.

Sundar owns a tally of 37 IPL scalps with the ball at 35.81

IPL 2025 auction: Washington Sundar joins GT for ₹3.2 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 04:01 pm Nov 25, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans have roped in all-rounder Washington Sundar for a sum of ₹3.2 crore. Sundar saw Gujarat go for him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Notably, Sundar's stocks rose after he made his way into the Indian team's Test side recently, churning out solid performances with the ball.

IPL

Sundar's IPL journey

Despite having made his IPL debut in 2017 with the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Sundar didn't find many opportunities, having been limited to just 60 matches. He owns a tally of 37 scalps with the ball at 35.81 and another 378 runs with the bat at 13.50. His best performance with the ball reads 3/16.

Numbers

Breaking down his numbers in the IPL

In his debut season with RPS, Sundar claimed 8 scalps at 23.12. He was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore thereafter ahead of IPL 2018 for ₹3.2 crore. He represented RCB across 31 matches, claiming 19 scalps at 35.89. In IPL 2020, he played all 15 games for RCB, taking eight scalps at 37.25 and scoring 111 runs at 18.50.

Information

18 games for SRH across three seasons

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Sundar for ₹8.75 crore ahead of IPL 2022. However, across three seasons there, he got limited chances. He played 18 games for the side, taking 10 scalps. With the bat, he managed 161 runs.

