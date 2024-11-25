Faf du Plessis captained RCB in the previous few seasons

IPL 2025: DC bag Faf du Plessis for ₹2 crore

By Parth Dhall 03:57 pm Nov 25, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired the services of South Africa batter Faf du Plessis in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Proteas batter, who led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past few seasons, has bagged a deal worth ₹2 crore, his base price. Notably, no other franchise bid for the former South African captain. Here are further details.

Du Plessis led RCB's turnaround in IPL 2024

Du Plessis led RCB's famous turnaround in the 2024 IPL season. The Royal Challengers had a solitary victory in their first eight games before they miraculously won six on the trot. The same earned them a playoff berth. However, a defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator knocked them out. Du Plessis managed 438 runs at 29.20 with the bat.

Du Plessis made his IPL debut in 2012 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was with the franchise until the 2021 season. The 40-year-old then led the Royal Challengers in three seasons - 2022-2024. Du Plessis has featured in 135 IPL matches as of now, scoring 4,571 runs at an average of 35.99. His tally includes a strike-rate of 35.99 and 37 half-centuries.