Virat Kohli's unbeaten century led India to a historic victory over Australia in Perth, ending Australia's unbeaten streak at the Optus Stadium.

This win, India's first in Perth since 2008, was particularly notable as Jasprit Bumrah stepped up as vice-captain due to Rohit Sharma's absence and Shubman Gill's injury.

Bumrah praised Kohli's resilience and the team's strong comeback, looking forward to maintaining their winning momentum in the upcoming Adelaide Oval match.

Kohli scored an unbeaten century in Perth (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah hails Kohli after India's win in Perth Test

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Jasprit Bumrah has defended Virat Kohli's form after the latter's stellar performance in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Amid worries over Kohli's recent red-ball numbers, Bumrah backed the former skipper during the post-match press conference. "I didn't see him out of form at all. On challenging wickets, it's hard to judge if a batter is in form. He was looking good in the nets," said Bumrah.

Match summary

Kohli's unbeaten ton leads India to victory

Kohli was instrumental in India's win over Australia in Perth, scoring an unbeaten century in the second innings. The century was Kohli's ninth against Australia, seven of which have been scored Down Under. His performance helped India win by 295 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Further praising Kohli's resilience, Bumrah added, "He was looking good in the nets."

Comeback

Kohli's performance silences critics

Kohli's innings came after a string of low scores and a dismal home season. He was out for a mere five runs in the first innings of this Test by Josh Hazlewood. However, he made a comeback in the second innings, scoring his 30th Test ton. This isn't the first time Kohli has shined in Perth, he had also scored a century during India's 2018 visit to the city.

Historic win

India ends Australia's unbeaten streak at Optus Stadium

India's win in the first Test was their first at Perth since 2008, ending Australia's unbeaten streak at the Optus Stadium. The victory was all the more special as Bumrah had to take over as vice-captain after Rohit Sharma's unavailability and Shubman Gill's last-minute injury. Despite a poor start with just 150 on the board in their first innings, India turned the tables with a phenomenal bowling performance, led by Bumrah himself.

Future plans

Bumrah's strategy and outlook for upcoming matches

Reflecting on the team's performance, Bumrah said, "We were put under pressure and then came back strongly. Very happy with their response." He also revealed his strategy for the match, based on his experience from 2018. The second Test of the series will be held at the Adelaide Oval from December 6 onward, where India will look to continue their winning momentum against Australia.