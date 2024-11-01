Summarize Simplifying... In short Alex Kirilloff, once a promising prospect for the Minnesota Twins, has retired at 26 due to recurring injuries.

Twins' Alex Kririlloff retires aged just 26 years, cities persistent injuries (Image credit: X/@mlbtraderumors)

MLB, Alex Kirilloff announces retirement at 26: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:07 pm Nov 01, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Alex Kirilloff, a promising first baseman for the Minnesota Twins, has announced his retirement at 26 years old due to persistent injuries. Kirilloff was once a highly regarded prospect, known for his powerful bat and potential stardom in Major League Baseball. His retirement marks a significant moment for the Twins. We highlight his first baseman's career stats and detail his retirement decision.

Kirilloff retires from MLB, cites persistent injuries

Kirilloff, once a highly touted prospect for Minnesota, announced his retirement at 26 years old in an Instagram post. "I'm at peace for where I'm at right now," he shared in an interview, reflecting on his struggles. Despite his promise, recurring wrist and back injuries hindered his performance, leading to a difficult decision. "This is what I feel is best right now," Kirilloff stated.

First baseman's 2024 season with the Twins

Kirilloff started the 2024 season with Minnesota, hitting .201 while recording five home runs and 20 RBIs in 57 games. On June 18, he was placed on the injured list due to back soreness and nerve issues, and he was later moved to the 60-day injured list on July 30. The Twins finished with an 82-80 record, ending up fourth in the AL Central.

Kirilloff's draft and early MLB days

The Twins drafted Kirilloff with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He impressed in his first season with the Elizabethton Twins, hitting .306 with seven homers and earning Appalachian League MVP honors. After undergoing Tommy John surgery due to an elbow injury, he returned in 2018, slashing .348 with 20 home runs. Kirilloff made his MLB debut on September 30, 2020.

Twins' first baseman's crunch career numbers

Kirilloff's regular season stats showcase a promising yet challenging career. Over four seasons with the Twins, he played 249 games, totaling 799 at-bats with a .248 batting average, 27 home runs, and 116 RBIs. His best performance came in 2023, where he hit .270 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 88 games. In the postseason, Kirilloff struggled, hitting .077 across six games.