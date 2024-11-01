Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL team has seen a reduction of ₹69 crore in their purse for the 2025 season due to the league's retention rules.

Despite spending only ₹57 crore on retaining players, the rules dictate that retaining four capped and two uncapped players results in a fixed deduction of ₹69 crore.

This leaves KKR with ₹51 crore for the upcoming auction, highlighting how IPL rules can impact a team's financial strategy and player retention decisions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

KKR have retained six players

IPL 2025: Why was KKR's purse reduced by ₹69 crore?

By Rajdeep Saha 02:01 pm Nov 01, 202402:01 pm

What's the story The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have retained six players ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The list includes Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and uncapped players Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Despite spending a total of ₹57 crore on player retention, KKR's purse has been deducted by ₹69 crore from the initial ₹120 crore due to specific retention rules.

Player investments

KKR's top retention and player investments

Rinku Singh was the top retention for KKR as the franchise spent ₹13 crore on the left-handed batter. Narine, Russell, and Chakaravarthy were all retained at ₹12 crore each by the franchise. The uncapped players, Harshit and Ramandeep, were retained at ₹4 crore each. These smart player retentions show KKR's intention of keeping a strong team for the next IPL season.

Retention rules

Understanding the IPL retention rules

The IPL retention rules state that if a team retains four capped and two uncapped players, the deductions are fixed at ₹18 crore for the first and fourth capped players. The second capped player comes at ₹14 crore while the third at ₹11 crore. Each of the two uncapped players accounts for ₹4 crore deduction, amounting to ₹69 crore. This rule ensures that higher of actual spending and deduction formula is subtracted from a team's purse.

Budget status

KKR's remaining budget for IPL 2025 auction

Following the implementation of these retention rules, KKR will now head into the IPL 2025 auction with ₹51 crore left in their kitty. This is even though they have only spent ₹57 crore on retaining players. The rare scenario emphasizes how certain IPL rules can affect a franchise's financial planning and player retention choices ahead of the much-awaited auction event.