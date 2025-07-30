Adam Sandler scores again! 'Happy Gilmore 2' breaks Netflix records 

Adam Sandler 's latest sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, has set a new record on Netflix . The film racked up an impressive 46.7 million views within its first three days of release, making it the most successful opening for any Sandler movie on the platform. It also broke the record for the highest US weekend opening of all time for a Netflix film.

Film details Plot and cast of 'Happy Gilmore 2' The sequel to the 1996 hit film sees Sandler reprising his role as Happy Gilmore. The plot revolves around Gilmore's return to golf in a bid to fund his daughter's dance aspirations. The movie also stars Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Benny Safdie, and Bad Bunny. It features cameos from Eminem, Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler.

Other releases 'KPop Demon Hunters' follows in 2nd place Following Happy Gilmore 2, the animated film KPop Demon Hunters is in second place with 26.3 million views. The movie follows a girl group as they balance their careers with demon hunting. Despite being in its fifth week, KPop Demon Hunters has set a new viewing peak and become the most-watched Netflix animated movie of all time.