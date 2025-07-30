'Son of Sardaar 2' releases tomorrow: Certification, runtime, more

The upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn , is set to hit theaters on Friday. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested four dialogue changes in the movie. The CBFC's Examining Committee did not ask for any cuts in visuals or action scenes but recommended modifications to certain dialogues. Here's a look at the changes suggested by CBFC, among other details.

Dialogue modifications What are the changes suggested by CBFC? The CBFC has suggested muting the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping to avoid political sensitivity. The word "item" has been replaced with "madam," and the phrase "Kutte ki tarah (like a dog)" was changed to "Bahut buri tarah (very badly)." Another sentence starting with "Bhagwan..." and ending with "... Pe Lezim" was also modified with a better dialogue as per the censor board's request.

Certification details Final runtime and rating of the film After incorporating the suggested changes, Son of Sardaar 2 was awarded a U/A (Universal/Adult) certificate with a 13+ rating by CBFC. This means the film is suitable for viewers aged 13 and above. The final runtime of the movie, as per the censor certificate, is 147 minutes and 32 seconds, or approximately two hours, 27 minutes, and 32 seconds.