CBFC clears 'Housefull 5' teaser ahead of June 2025 release
What's the story
The theatrical teaser for the much-anticipated Bollywood movie, Housefull 5, has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The one-minute-and-19-second-long teaser got a 'UA 16+' rating from the board on Monday.
It comes ahead of the film's release in June 2025, sending fans into a tizzy as they await their first glimpse of the Akshay Kumar-led comic caper.
Star-studded cast
'Housefull 5' cast and production details revealed
Housefull 5 features a star-studded ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Akashdeep Sabir.
The film was wrapped in December 2024. The crew celebrated the wrap by cutting several cakes.
Release and plot
'Housefull 5' release date and plot details
Housefull 5 will release in theaters on June 6, 2025.
The Tarun Mansukhani directorial is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is said to be a murder mystery on a cruise.
According to an earlier Bollywood Hungama report, most members of the cast will be treated as suspects while two actors will play police officers.
The unique plot twist makes the anticipation for the film's release all the more exciting.