What's the story

The theatrical teaser for the much-anticipated Bollywood movie, Housefull 5, has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The one-minute-and-19-second-long teaser got a 'UA 16+' rating from the board on Monday.

It comes ahead of the film's release in June 2025, sending fans into a tizzy as they await their first glimpse of the Akshay Kumar-led comic caper.