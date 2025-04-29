Trump mocks Taylor Swift while hosting Eagles at White House
What's the story
President Donald Trump hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9.
Notably, Trump took a dig at pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who was supporting her boyfriend, the Chiefs's tight end Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl.
"I was there along with Taylor Swift," he noted during his speech. "How did that work out?" he then asked rhetorically, as the crowd laughed.
NFL
Swift got booed at the Super Bowl
At the Super Bowl, Swift supported Kelce from the stands. However, the Love Story singer received boos from fans when shown on the jumbotron.
Swift responded with an intense side-eye, a moment that quickly went viral. Trump was also at the game with Ivanka and Eric Trump.
Despite two consecutive Super Bowl victories, the Chiefs fell short, losing to the Eagles 22-40.
The NFL team, excluding quarterback Jalen Hurts and several other players, visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday.
Previous encounters
Trump's history of disdain for Swift
Trump's public disdain for Swift isn't new.
In 2024, after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the US President ahead of the election, Trump expressed his feelings on his Truth Social platform by stating, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
In fact, in 2020, Swift directly called out Trump on Twitter, accusing him of fueling racism and vowing, "We will vote you out in November."
Twitter Post
After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020
Endorsement
Swift's endorsement and Trump's reaction
Trump earlier praised Swift's looks but raised doubts about her political views. He claimed she was likely liberal and probably didn't support him.
He also said he didn't know her music well, but found it surprising that a country singer could succeed while being liberal.
Swift, on the other hand, backed Harris in 2024. She wrote, "I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."