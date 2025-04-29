What's the story

President Donald Trump hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9.

Notably, Trump took a dig at pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who was supporting her boyfriend, the Chiefs's tight end Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl.

"I was there along with Taylor Swift," he noted during his speech. "How did that work out?" he then asked rhetorically, as the crowd laughed.