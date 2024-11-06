Summarize Simplifying... In short US President Biden withdrew from the race, opening the path for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic Party's lead candidate.

How US President Biden spent election night

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:27 pm Nov 06, 202402:27 pm

What's the story United States President Joe Biden spent the 2024 Election Night at the White House residence, with a small group of family members and close advisers. He watched the election results unfold from there, The Washington Post reported. It was a major departure for Biden, who has been a key figure on many election nights throughout his political career. Throughout the evening, Biden called key Democratic figures but stayed away from making any public appearances.

Biden's decision to step back shapes campaign dynamics

Biden, who was initially expected to be a candidate himself, had withdrawn from the race. The move paved the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to emerge as the Democratic Party's lead candidate. Delaware Senator Chris Coons described Biden's mood as "optimistic," adding that he was confident about Harris's chances despite initial unfavorable results.

Biden's absence from campaign trail symbolizes party rift

Biden's decision to step back from the race was a pivotal moment that greatly influenced the campaign dynamics and paved the way for Harris's run. His absence from the campaign trail during its final hours symbolized a silent rift within the Democratic Party. This rift emerged after he was forced to exit the race midway due to concerns about his age.