Kamala Harris's metaphorical comment about crime, likening it to a constellation, sparked ridicule online, with the Trump campaign and others mocking her.

Harris and Roland Martin, during the same interview, accused Trump of unfairly targeting black voters in cities like Detroit, Milwaukee, and Atlanta with allegations of voting irregularities during the 2020 election.

Harris's comments were made during an interview

'Galileo Harris': Kamala's 'constellation' comment on crime sparks online ridicule

What's the story Vice President Kamala Harris has once again become the target of social media ridicule after her recent comments about crime and constellations. Harris made the remarks during an interview with Black Star Network host Roland Martin, where she was discussing what she said was former President Donald Trump's obsession with crime in Democrat-led cities. Her analogy using stars and constellations as points of reference soon went viral, earning her nicknames like "Galileo Harris" and "space cadet."

Interview details

Harris's remarks on Trump's focus on crime in black cities

During the interview, when Harris was asked about Trump's alleged obsession with crime in Democrat-run cities, she said, "I talked with somebody once who said, 'You know, if you just look at where the stars are in the sky...Don't look [at] 'em as just random things...if you just look at 'em as points...Look at the constellation—what does it show you?" She then flipped the question on Martin, suggesting that Trump specifically targets cities with large African American populations or leadership.

Online reaction

Online reaction to the Trump campaign

Seizing the opportunity, the Trump campaign shared a clip of Harris's remarks online, which was met with a flurry of criticism and mockery. One user asked if this was her way of discussing the "black agenda with Roland," while another called her a "space cadet." Some even suggested that she might have been under the influence of marijuana during the interview.

Accusations

Harris and Martin accuse Trump of targeting black voters

During the interview, both Harris and Martin claimed that Trump's rhetoric had unfairly targeted mostly black voters in cities such as Detroit, Milwaukee, and Atlanta with allegations of voting irregularities during the 2020 election. "He's singling out cities where there are significant African Americans, and that's who he's talking about: black people," Martin said. "Yes," Harris agreed.