In brief Simplifying... In brief In the first 2024 presidential debate, Trump criticized Biden's economic and foreign policies, while Biden accused Trump of low morals and potential legal issues.

The debate saw heated exchanges over Afghanistan withdrawal, immigration, and abortion rights, with both candidates accusing each other of misrepresentation.

The debate ended with a challenge to a golf match, reflecting the intense rivalry between the two. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump and Biden trade insults in debate

Key takeaways from Trump and Biden's first 2024 presidential debate

By Chanshimla Varah 11:36 am Jun 28, 202411:36 am

What's the story United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump faced off in a debate on Thursday night that provided viewers with a rare bird's-eye view of the two oldest candidates ever to run for president. The debate, for the most part, saw Biden struggle to articulate his points at several moments, even appearing to fumble for words. Whereas Trump, a veteran of reality television, spoke forcefully as he hurried through a lengthy list of complaints about Biden's record.

Trump's attack

Trump criticizes Biden's performance on economy and world stage

In a heated first debate of the 2024 presidential race, Trump accused Biden of failing the economy and diminishing the US's global reputation. He said, "It's a shame what's happened to our country in the last four years." He also criticized Biden's delivery, saying, "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either."

Biden's response

Biden retorts with accusations of low morals and legal troubles

Biden, reportedly suffering from a cold, countered Trump's accusations by reminding viewers that Trump could potentially be the first convicted felon in the White House. "Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for, for molesting a woman in public," Biden said, and "for having sex with a porn star on the night, while your wife was pregnant?" "You have the morals of an alley cat," Biden retorted.

Policy disputes

Heated exchanges over foreign policy and immigration

The debate intensified when the focus shifted to foreign policy and immigration. Trump labeled Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan as the "most embarrassing moment in the history of our country" and claimed it emboldened Russia to invade Ukraine. Conversely, Biden highlighted his unique position as the first recent president to not put soldiers at risk overseas. On immigration, both candidates accused each other of misrepresenting the state of America's immigration crisis.

Abortion debate

Clash over abortion rights and Supreme Court appointments

The candidates also clashed over abortion rights, with Biden criticizing Trump for appointing justices to the Supreme Court who ended Roe vs. Wade. Trump falsely claimed that Biden and other Democrats were "willing to, as we say, rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month." To this claim, Biden snapped back, "You're lying. That is simply not true...We are not for late-term abortion, period. Period."

Debate end

Debate on golf

Near the end of the debate, Biden questioned Trump about his true height and weight, implying that his opponent lied about both. Dismissing the insinuation, Trump boasted about his cognitive and physical health, noting that he had won two championships at his golf club. He said that Biden "can't hit the ball 50 yards," prompting the latter to challenge Trump to a golf match, but only if he brought his own bag. "Let's not act like children," Trump responded.