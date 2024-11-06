Summarize Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut, in her Instagram stories, suggested that Kamala Harris's popularity dipped due to endorsements from Hollywood celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and others, labeling them as "clowns".

This comes amidst ongoing discussions about the impact of celebrity endorsements on political campaigns.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Donald Trump

Kangana thinks Harris lost elections due to 'Hollywood clowns'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:23 pm Nov 06, 202406:23 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory over Kamala Harris in the US presidential elections. She lauded Trump's resilience, referring to a viral photo of an alleged assassination attempt on him at a rally in July. Ranaut also weighed in on Harris's defeat—blaming it on Hollywood endorsements. Earlier today, she said, "If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up and continued his speech...total killer."

Celebrity influence

Ranaut blamed Hollywood endorsements for Harris's defeat

In her Instagram Stories, Ranaut posted a collage of celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, George Clooney, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Stiller with a caption that said: "Do you know Kamala's ratings went drastically down when these clowns endorsed her?" "People thought she was frivolous, flaky, and untrustworthy for hanging out with such people." While Trump had only a handful of celebrity endorsements, Harris was supported by over 200 celebrities from movies, music, and sports.

Statement

'A nice comeback story...'

Ranaut ended her posts by stating, "A nice comeback story. Congratulations America." She also posted a picture of Trump bleeding after getting shot in the ear during the July rally. This comes as conversations continue to swirl about the influence of Hollywood's visibility on political campaigns and public perception. Notably, following a closely contested race on Wednesday, Trump is set to become the 47th president of the US.