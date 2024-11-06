'Orphan 3' is in the making

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:28 pm Nov 06, 202405:28 pm

What's the story The psychological horror franchise, Orphan, headlined by Isabelle Fuhrman, is returning with a third installment. The news was confirmed by Variety on Monday (local time). Lionsgate has officially greenlit the project, with Fuhrman returning. Plot details are still under wraps. To rewind, Fuhrman played the spine-chilling fraudster/killer Esther in Orphan (2009) which has now become a cult classic. But given the first film's ending, how will she return?

Production details

But first, here are 'Orphan 3' production details

Dark Castle Entertainment will produce the third film for Lionsgate, with Orphan: First Kill writer David Coggeshall and director William Brent Bell returning to the franchise. Norman Golightly, Co-CEO of Dark Castle Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the new chapter. He stated, "With the past success of the first two movies and another thrilling storyline, we are confident that Orphan 3 will be a must-see movie for both current fans of the franchise and new fans alike."

Plot speculations

Speculations about the plot of 'Orphan 3'

The narrative direction for Orphan 3 remains a matter of speculation. The second film, Orphan: First Kill, was a prequel to the original movie and saw Fuhrman as a 30-year-old woman posing as a child. Due to Esther's death in the first film, another prequel remains the only plausible arena for Orphan 3. Otherwise, the makers would have to devise a far-fetched ploy to show that Esther survived #Movie1's ending.

Franchise success

'Orphan' franchise's box office success and global sales

The Orphan franchise has been a box office hit, with the first film earning over $78 million worldwide since its release in 2009. Even with a simultaneous release in theaters and on Paramount+ in 2022, Orphan: First Kill still earned $45 million globally. Lionsgate, which handles international sales of the film, is showcasing Orphan 3 at the American Film Market this week.