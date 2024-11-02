Summarize Simplifying... In short "Lucky Baskhar", a film about a cashier entangled in a money laundering scheme, is making waves at the box office, nearing the ₹15cr mark in just two days.

With a strong 43.56% occupancy in Telugu theaters and an impressive 75.95% in Tamil theaters, it's clear that Salmaan's first major release of the year is a hit.

The film, directed by Venky Atluri and produced on a ₹100cr budget, also stars Surya Srinivas, Kishore Raju Vasistha, Ramki, and Rithvik.

What's the story The Telugu crime thriller Lucky Baskhar, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has maintained its steady box office run. The movie collected about ₹7.5cr on its opening day, followed by ₹6.25cr on its second day. This takes the total net collection to about ₹13.60cr, reported Sacnilk. The film was released on Thursday to positive reviews.

The film recorded a 43.56% Telugu occupancy on Friday. The morning shows recorded 25.71% occupancy, which rose to 46.78% for afternoon shows, 46.21% for evening shows, and 55.52% for night shows. In Tamil theaters, the film had an even better occupancy rate of 75.95%. It's Salmaan's first full-fledged release of the year; he was seen in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD in June.

Directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Lucky Baskhar was reportedly made on a budget of ₹100cr. The film's plot revolves around a cashier who gets caught up in the treacherous world of money laundering after making a risky investment decision. The cast also features Surya Srinivas, Kishore Raju Vasistha, Ramki, and Rithvik in pivotal roles.