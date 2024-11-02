'Lucky Baskhar' is steady; nears ₹15cr mark after 2 days
The Telugu crime thriller Lucky Baskhar, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has maintained its steady box office run. The movie collected about ₹7.5cr on its opening day, followed by ₹6.25cr on its second day. This takes the total net collection to about ₹13.60cr, reported Sacnilk. The film was released on Thursday to positive reviews.
'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed significant occupancy in theaters
The film recorded a 43.56% Telugu occupancy on Friday. The morning shows recorded 25.71% occupancy, which rose to 46.78% for afternoon shows, 46.21% for evening shows, and 55.52% for night shows. In Tamil theaters, the film had an even better occupancy rate of 75.95%. It's Salmaan's first full-fledged release of the year; he was seen in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD in June.
'Lucky Baskhar' was produced on a ₹100cr budget
Directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Lucky Baskhar was reportedly made on a budget of ₹100cr. The film's plot revolves around a cashier who gets caught up in the treacherous world of money laundering after making a risky investment decision. The cast also features Surya Srinivas, Kishore Raju Vasistha, Ramki, and Rithvik in pivotal roles.