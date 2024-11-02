Summarize Simplifying... In short After six years of dating, Anthony De La Torre proposed to Lana Condor during a Christmas Eve trip to Mexico in 2021.

De La Torre, who had been planning the proposal for six years, designed a special engagement ring with a Vietnamese jeweler as a nod to Condor's heritage.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are now married!

Lana Condor-Anthony Torre get married: Revisiting their love story

What's the story To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor, 27, and musician-actor Anthony De La Torre, 30, are now married! Condor took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was attended by the couple's close friends and family. They have been together since they met at a party in the summer of 2015, and had announced their engagement in early 2022. Let's take a walk down the memory lane and revisit their love story.

Condor and De La Torre's initial encounter and budding romance

Condor first met De La Torre at a party in 2015. She recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2022, "I got his digits." "And as we were leaving, I was like 'Oh, hey, hey. I thought of this joke, but I forgot the punchline. Can I have your number? And when I remember it later, I'll just text you.'" Half an hour later she texted him, "What do you call a pile of kittens? A meow-ntain."

Condor and De La Torre's engagement details

After six years of dating, De La Torre popped the question to Condor in December 2021 during a trip to Mexico. Although she dropped hints about a proposal, Condor didn't expect him to ask the question on Christmas Eve. "I thought that Christmas Eve was reserved for the baby Jesus," she said, laughing. "So I was like, 'It's probably not gonna happen tonight. And it sure did."

De La Torre's engagement ring and post-proposal reflections

In January 2022, De La Torre took to Instagram to reveal that he had "wanted to [propose] for 6 years." Describing the proposal, he wrote, "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife." He also collaborated with a Vietnamese-owned jeweler to design Condor's engagement ring as a tribute to her heritage.

'My absolute best friend...my person'

Condor told PEOPLE in 2022, "Anthony is my absolute best friend. He's my person." "He's that warrior that's been with me every step of the way over the past six years of my world changing...I just always want to be by his side and he's been the most supportive person in my career." Vogue reported that the wedding took place at the end of October in Malibu. Congratulations to the newlyweds!