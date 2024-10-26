Summarize Simplifying... In short Before his death, Matthew Perry had a conversation with his mother, Morrison, expressing his love and fearlessness, which she later interpreted as a premonition.

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home, with the autopsy report attributing his death to the acute effects of ketamine.

This unexpected loss left a sense of foreboding, as Perry's final words suggested he had a strong feeling about his impending fate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023

'I'm not frightened...'—When Matthew Perry had 'premonition' about his death

By Isha Sharma 01:25 pm Oct 26, 202401:25 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Today, Suzanne Morrison—the mother of late F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry—revealed her belief that her son had a "premonition" about his death. She shared details from their final conversation, which she described as an unusual expression of love from Perry. The full interview will air on Monday, the first anniversary of Perry's untimely demise at 54.

Final conversation

Perry's last moments were filled with love and happiness

Morrison said, "He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses." "He came up to me and said, 'I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now." "It was almost as though it was a premonition or something...I didn't think about it at the time but I thought 'How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that? It's been years."

Foreboding feeling

Perry's comment about fearlessness worried his mother

Morrison confessed she felt a sense of foreboding after Perry told her, "I'm not frightened anymore." The comment "worried" her. "There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly," she said in the interview. Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence and the autopsy report revealed that "acute effects of ketamine" led to his untimely death.