Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", directed by Anees Bazmee, has become Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener, collecting ₹35.5cr on its first day across 4,200 shows in India.

Despite having fewer shows than its competitor, "Singham Again", it gave a tough fight.

The film is expected to surpass Aaryan's previous hits, potentially becoming his highest-grossing film and marking a significant comeback for Vidya Balan.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' becomes Kartik's biggest opener with ₹35.5cr collection

By Isha Sharma 09:52 am Nov 02, 202409:52 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit's latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has set the box office ablaze with a record-breaking first-day collection of ₹35.5cr, per Sacnilk. The figure marks the highest opening day earnings in Aaryan's career. The film's impressive debut is nearly triple that of its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which opened to ₹13.45cr in 2022.

Nationwide screenings

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' screened across 4,200 shows nationwide

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was reportedly screened in over 4,200 shows across India on its opening day. The film garnered an overall occupancy of 75.30%, with most screenings happening in Delhi-NCR (957 shows) and Mumbai (789 shows). Despite having nearly 1,600 fewer shows than its rival, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the horror-comedy sequel gave tough competition to the multi-starrer cop drama. Singham Again collected nearly ₹44cr on Friday.

Record-breaking projections

'BB 3' set to break Aaryan's previous box office records

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may become Aaryan's highest-grossing film. The horror-comedy sequel is likely to beat the collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (₹184.32cr) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (₹108.95cr). The film also marks a major return for Balan, who reprised her role as Manjulika from the franchise's first installment in 2007. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also expected to be the highest-grossing film for Triptii Dimri, beating the record of Bad Newz (₹64.53cr). Read our review of BB3 here.