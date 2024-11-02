'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' becomes Kartik's biggest opener with ₹35.5cr collection
Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit's latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has set the box office ablaze with a record-breaking first-day collection of ₹35.5cr, per Sacnilk. The figure marks the highest opening day earnings in Aaryan's career. The film's impressive debut is nearly triple that of its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which opened to ₹13.45cr in 2022.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' screened across 4,200 shows nationwide
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was reportedly screened in over 4,200 shows across India on its opening day. The film garnered an overall occupancy of 75.30%, with most screenings happening in Delhi-NCR (957 shows) and Mumbai (789 shows). Despite having nearly 1,600 fewer shows than its rival, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the horror-comedy sequel gave tough competition to the multi-starrer cop drama. Singham Again collected nearly ₹44cr on Friday.
'BB 3' set to break Aaryan's previous box office records
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may become Aaryan's highest-grossing film. The horror-comedy sequel is likely to beat the collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (₹184.32cr) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (₹108.95cr). The film also marks a major return for Balan, who reprised her role as Manjulika from the franchise's first installment in 2007. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also expected to be the highest-grossing film for Triptii Dimri, beating the record of Bad Newz (₹64.53cr). Read our review of BB3 here.