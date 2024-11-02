Summarize Simplifying... In short The Academy celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's birthday by sharing his iconic entry scene from the hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (K3G).

The film, a cult classic by Dharma Productions, boasted a star-studded cast including Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Currently, director Johar is working on a Netflix series, while Khan is set for a crime drama, 'King'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Academy has paid tribute to SRK's entry scene from 'K3G'

The Academy celebrates SRK's 'K3G' entry scene on his birthday

By Isha Sharma 09:38 am Nov 02, 202409:38 am

What's the story The Academy, home to the prestigious Oscars, recently paid tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by sharing his iconic entry scene from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... The tribute was shared on Instagram on Friday (November 1), on the eve of Khan's 59th birthday. Reacting to the post, Karan Johar—who directed and produced the film—shared it on his Instagram Stories with a note saying, "This post made me smile wide."

Scene description

'A mother's intuition is always right'

The scene shared by The Academy shows Khan as Rahul Raichand, landing in a black helicopter at the Raichand mansion on Diwali. His mother, Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan), senses his presence and turns away from greeting her husband Yash (Amitabh Bachchan) to walk toward the entrance. The post was captioned, "A mother's intuition is always right." In a comment, The Academy also asked, "Is this SRK's best entry scene?"

Star cast

'K3G' was a star-studded affair

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., written, directed, and produced by Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, featured a star-studded cast of Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji (special appearance). The film was a box-office hit and remains a cult classic. It's streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Johar is gearing up for a Netflix web series, while Khan is preparing for the crime drama King, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma.