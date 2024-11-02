Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again", the latest film in Shetty's cop universe, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, has made a roaring debut with a ₹43.5 crore opening, becoming Ajay's biggest opener.

The film outshone its box office competitor, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", which made a little over ₹35 crore on its opening day.

With a Ramayana-themed storyline and surprise appearances from stars like Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff, "Singham Again" is a clear winner this Diwali.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' roars with ₹43.5cr opening; becomes Ajay's biggest opener

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest cop drama, Singham Again, has set a new record by earning ₹43.50 crore on its opening day on Friday, reported Sacnilk. The film has an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor, among others. This impressive first-day collection has surpassed Devgn's previous best opening with Singham Returns (2014), which earned ₹32.09 crore on its first day.

Star-studded cast

'Singham Again' features Shetty's cop universe big guns

Singham Again, the latest installment in Shetty's cop universe, features a Ramayana-themed storyline. The film unites Devgn as Singham, Singh as Simmba, and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. Padukone and Tiger Shroff join the cop drama, while Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scenes. Kapoor also surprises audiences with his role as the antagonist.

Box office clash

'Singham Again' outperformed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at BO

Singham Again wasn't the only film to release in theaters this Diwali. It competed against Aneez Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. While both movies did well at the box office, Singham Again was the clear winner. BB3 earned a little over ₹35 crore on its opening day. Read our review of Singham Again here.