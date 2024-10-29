Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for the much-anticipated film 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has been approved by CBFC and is set to release soon.

The film, which also features Akshaye Khanna, is a historical saga directed by Laxman Utekar, written by Rishi Virmani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kaushal's portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his emotional post-shoot reflections have heightened fans' excitement.

'Chhaava' trailer to be out soon!

CBFC approves Vicky-Rashmika's 'Chhaava' trailer: It's three minutes long!

What's the story The theatrical trailer of the much-awaited period drama Chhaava, starring first-time on-screen pair Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the official CBFC website, cited by Pinkvilla, the trailer was given a U/A 13+ rating on Monday (October 28). The preview has been certified for a duration of three minutes and 10 seconds, reportedly.

Trailer anticipation

'Chhaava' trailer release is expected soon!

The certification of the Chhaava trailer by CBFC means it will be out soon. This news has only added to the excitement of fans who were already curious about the film's teaser, which was released in August. The teaser presented Kaushal in a never-seen-before avatar as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his first collaboration with Mandanna, who plays his wife Yesubai.

Production insights

'Chhaava' cast and crew details revealed

Along with Kaushal and Mandanna, Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film is written by Rishi Virmani, directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The music for this historical saga has been composed by AR Rahman. Chhaava will be released in theaters on December 6. Before that, Kaushal will start work on Love & War—a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial where he'll be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Actor's reflection

Kaushal's emotional note post-'Chhaava' shoot wrap

After wrapping up the shoot of Chhaava, Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories to share an emotional note. He called the filming process an "incredibly passionate and dramatic journey" which ended with a dramatic display by the "rain Gods." Although he struggled to put his feelings about this experience in words, he was thankful, loving, and content.