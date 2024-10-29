Ajay Devgn's next film features nephew Aaman, Raveena Tandon's daughter
After the release of Singham Again on November 1, Ajay Devgn has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. The Bollywood actor is set to collaborate with director Abhishek Kapoor on his next film, which remains untitled for now. This project will mark the Bollywood debuts of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn. The title of this movie is expected to be revealed on Wednesday—announced RSVP Movies.
Film's first look hints at an action-adventure drama
On Tuesday, RSVP Movies shared a poster of the upcoming film on its official Instagram account. The intriguing image shows several hands clutching rifles with a tiny figure astride a horse, hinting at an action-adventure narrative. The caption accompanying the post read, "A breathtaking adventure is coming to the big screen! Stay tuned. Title reveal tomorrow!" Notably, this action-adventure drama is rumored to revolve around dacoits.
Thadani and Aaman made public appearance at Diwali bash
Thadani and Aaman were recently spotted at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai, where they posed with director Kapoor. The young actors have been spotted together on multiple occasions, further fueling anticipation for their upcoming film. Kapoor, known for movies like Rock On!! and Fitoor, has a knack for introducing new faces to Bollywood. He had launched Sara Ali Khan in the 2018 film Kedarnath and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 sports drama Kai Po Che!