Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn's upcoming action-adventure film, rumored to be about dacoits, will introduce new faces to Bollywood - his nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon's daughter.

The young actors, recently seen at a Diwali party in Mumbai, are working with director Kapoor, known for launching fresh talent.

The film's title will be revealed soon, as teased by RSVP Movies on Instagram. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajay Devgn's next film is with Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani

Ajay Devgn's next film features nephew Aaman, Raveena Tandon's daughter

By Tanvi Gupta 05:47 pm Oct 29, 202405:47 pm

What's the story After the release of Singham Again on November 1, Ajay Devgn has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. The Bollywood actor is set to collaborate with director Abhishek Kapoor on his next film, which remains untitled for now. This project will mark the Bollywood debuts of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn. The title of this movie is expected to be revealed on Wednesday—announced RSVP Movies.

Poster reveal

Film's first look hints at an action-adventure drama

On Tuesday, RSVP Movies shared a poster of the upcoming film on its official Instagram account. The intriguing image shows several hands clutching rifles with a tiny figure astride a horse, hinting at an action-adventure narrative. The caption accompanying the post read, "A breathtaking adventure is coming to the big screen! Stay tuned. Title reveal tomorrow!" Notably, this action-adventure drama is rumored to revolve around dacoits.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Public appearance

Thadani and Aaman made public appearance at Diwali bash

Thadani and Aaman were recently spotted at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai, where they posed with director Kapoor. The young actors have been spotted together on multiple occasions, further fueling anticipation for their upcoming film. Kapoor, known for movies like Rock On!! and Fitoor, has a knack for introducing new faces to Bollywood. He had launched Sara Ali Khan in the 2018 film Kedarnath and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 sports drama Kai Po Che!