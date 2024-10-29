Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vijay 69", the fourth Netflix-YRF collaboration, is a film about second chances and perseverance, directed by Akshay Roy.

The 69-year-old actor, Anupam Kher, who recently starred in the family drama "The Signature"

'Vijay 69' trailer: Anupam defies age to chase triathlon dreams

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 pm Oct 29, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Netflix and YRF Entertainment have dropped the trailer for their upcoming film, Vijay 69. The movie, which will premiere on November 8, features Anupam Kher in the titular role. It revolves around a 69-year-old man named Vijay who chooses to participate in a triathlon. The film's tagline "Sapno ki koi expiry date nahi hoti (Dreams do not have an expiry date)" perfectly sums up its theme of chasing dreams at any age.

'Vijay 69' trailer showcases humor, conflict, and determination

The trailer of Vijay 69 gives a glimpse of the protagonist's metamorphosis from an irritable old man to a fierce competitor. It captures the humorous and conflict-ridden moments as Vijay prepares for the triathlon in the face of skepticism and ridicule. Chunky Panday— Vijay's old friend—emerges as his staunchest supporter and overzealous cheerleader, while Mihir Ahuja turns out to be his unlikely partner in this grueling ride.

'Vijay 69' marks fourth Netflix-YRF collaboration

Vijay 69 marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment after the successful The Railway Men, The Romantics, and Maharaj. Written and directed by Akshay Roy, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma. Director Roy shared his thoughts on the film, saying, "Vijay 69 is about second chances and the gap between 'what we thought we'd become and what we actually became;' it is about passion, determination and that timeless ingredient called perseverance."

Meanwhile, a quick look at Kher's recent and upcoming projects

Kher recently graced the emotional family drama The Signature, which is currently streaming on ZEE5. The story follows his character Arvind, who is thrown into a major crisis when his wife is diagnosed with a disease right before their international trip. Meanwhile, apart from Vijay 69, the 69-year-old actor will also be seen in the upcoming movie Emergency co-starring Kangana Ranaut. Emergency's release date is yet to be announced.