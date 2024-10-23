Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Holland has confirmed the production of 'Spider-Man 4', with the script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The director's chair will be filled by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi'.

The film may feature a showdown with Knull, potentially setting up a Spider-Man and Venom team-up.

Holland's involvement in Christopher Nolan's new movie and rumors of a crossover with Tom Hardy's Venom add to the anticipation.

'Spider-Man 4' filming to begin in 2025

'Spider-Man 4' is happening, confirms Tom Holland

By Tanvi Gupta 11:45 am Oct 23, 202411:45 am

What's the story Tom Holland, the actor who has become synonymous with Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, has finally confirmed Spider-Man 4 is in the works. After weeks of speculation and teasing by Holland himself, he finally revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that the fourth installment is indeed in progress. "It's happening," he told Fallon, adding that filming is set to begin next summer.

Take a look at Holland's confirmation at the show

Production insights

'Spider-Man 4' script and production details unveiled

Previously, Holland hinted the latest draft of the Spider-Man 4 script had "lit a fire under him." The script for the upcoming film has been written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who also wrote the previous three Spider-Man films starring Holland. However, director Jon Watts won't be returning for this one. Instead, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Man TV series director Destin Daniel Cretton will take over.

Other projects

Meanwhile, Holland's other commitments and 'Spider-Man 4' crossover rumors

Apart from Spider-Man 4, Holland is also attached to Christopher Nolan's new movie. This commitment had previously prompted fans to wonder when the fourth Spider-Man film would happen. Meanwhile, rumors of a possible crossover between Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom have been doing the rounds for years. The speculations have only gained momentum with fans awaiting the release of Sony Pictures's Venom: The Last Dance in theaters on Friday.

Potential plot

'Spider-Man 4' could feature a showdown with Knull

The King in Black, aka Knull, has been confirmed to appear in The Last Dance. This has sparked speculation that his introduction could pave the way for future appearances on the big screen. Considering Knull's multiversal powers and a piece of Venom's symbiote left behind in the MCU during Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are theorizing a possible Venom-Spider-Man team-up against Knull in future films.