Summarize Simplifying... In short The potential Disney-Jio merger might delay the release of Mohanlal's directorial debut, 'Barroz', as the OTT rights need to be renegotiated.

Despite previous production delays and this new hurdle, the team remains hopeful, planning special previews in various cities and an IMAX version.

The film, which wrapped up mid-2022, is expected to leverage the expanded distribution network of Aashirvad Cinemas for a possible December release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohanlal's 'Barroz' release could be delayed

Disney-Jio merger could delay Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Oct 29, 202406:00 pm

What's the story The much-awaited directorial debut of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Barroz, could be delayed further amid the ongoing Disney+ Hotstar-JioCinema merger. A source close to the film's production told OTTplay that while the initial plan was for Disney+ Hotstar to buy the OTT rights and Disney+ to handle worldwide distribution, that's now uncertain. "But the merger has now thrown a spanner in the works," says the source.

Renegotiation process

'Barroz' team is currently renegotiating OTT rights

The insider further explained, "We can't say for sure. Because the initial plan was for Disney+ Hotstar to purchase the OTT rights and Disney+, the international platform, to showcase the film across the world in different foreign languages as well." "Now, the OTT rights will have to be re-negotiated and the producers will be selling it to the highest bidder," it further added.

Optimism persists

'Barroz' team remains optimistic despite potential delay

Despite the possible delay, the Barroz team is still hopeful about its release. The source confirmed that special previews are planned in Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. "It's a big film - in terms of budget - and it will come with that kind of promotion. Apart from the 3D versions, Barroz will also have an IMAX version," they added.

Production hurdles

'Barroz' production faced previous delays

The filming of Barroz started in March 2021 but was delayed due to Mohanlal's acting projects' scheduling conflicts and creative differences with scriptwriter Jijo Punnoose. The actor-director resumed shooting by November 2021 and wrapped it up by mid-2022. Despite these challenges, sources believe the makers will be pushing for a December release, leveraging the newly expanded distribution network Aashirvad Cinemas spanning North America, Europe, and the Middle East.