Disney-Jio merger could delay Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz'
The much-awaited directorial debut of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Barroz, could be delayed further amid the ongoing Disney+ Hotstar-JioCinema merger. A source close to the film's production told OTTplay that while the initial plan was for Disney+ Hotstar to buy the OTT rights and Disney+ to handle worldwide distribution, that's now uncertain. "But the merger has now thrown a spanner in the works," says the source.
'Barroz' team is currently renegotiating OTT rights
The insider further explained, "We can't say for sure. Because the initial plan was for Disney+ Hotstar to purchase the OTT rights and Disney+, the international platform, to showcase the film across the world in different foreign languages as well." "Now, the OTT rights will have to be re-negotiated and the producers will be selling it to the highest bidder," it further added.
'Barroz' team remains optimistic despite potential delay
Despite the possible delay, the Barroz team is still hopeful about its release. The source confirmed that special previews are planned in Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. "It's a big film - in terms of budget - and it will come with that kind of promotion. Apart from the 3D versions, Barroz will also have an IMAX version," they added.
'Barroz' production faced previous delays
The filming of Barroz started in March 2021 but was delayed due to Mohanlal's acting projects' scheduling conflicts and creative differences with scriptwriter Jijo Punnoose. The actor-director resumed shooting by November 2021 and wrapped it up by mid-2022. Despite these challenges, sources believe the makers will be pushing for a December release, leveraging the newly expanded distribution network Aashirvad Cinemas spanning North America, Europe, and the Middle East.