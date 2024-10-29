Summarize Simplifying... In short Peter Cushing, the iconic 'Frankenstein' actor, will be 'resurrected' using AI in a documentary celebrating Hammer Films's 90th anniversary.

The film, narrated by Charles Dance, will also spotlight other horror genre influencers like Tim Burton and John Carpenter.

The documentary aims to showcase Hammer's influence on modern horror and will premiere on Sky Arts this Halloween after a limited theatrical release.

'Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters' will air on Halloween

'Frankenstein' actor Peter Cushing to be 'resurrected' via AI

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:42 pm Oct 29, 202403:42 pm

What's the story In a tribute to the late actor Peter Cushing, who starred in Frankenstein and Dracula films, Sky will use artificial intelligence (AI) technology for a "special homage." The tribute will be featured in Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters, a documentary that will air on Halloween. The move comes after Deep Fusion Films recently launched a podcast hosted by an AI replica of late chat show presenter Michael Parkinson.

Legacy preservation

Cushing's AI resurrection is crucial for Hammer's legacy

Ben Field, head of Deep Fusion Films, explained that the decision to resurrect Cushing using AI is connected to his significance in Hammer Films's history. "As a figure central to Hammer's success, Cushing's presence is crucial to telling the story authentically," Field stated. He emphasized that including Cushing allows the project to pay tribute to his impact on the studio and its fans, bridging past and present.

Ethical use

Deepfake technology used with 'great care' in documentary

Field assured that the use of deepfake technology in the documentary has been handled with "great care." He clarified that the team's intent was not to manipulate or sensationalize but to use this technology as a tool to bring audiences closer to Hammer Films's history. Narrated by Charles Dance, the documentary will celebrate Hammer Films's 90th anniversary and trace its journey from a small London office to an iconic horror film studio.

Star-studded tribute

Documentary to feature other horror genre influencers

Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters will also shine a light on other iconic names from the horror genre including Christopher Lee, Tim Burton, John Carpenter, Joe Dante, and John Logan. The film hopes to show how Hammer's distinctive visual style and storytelling still informs modern horror and inspires filmmakers around the world. The documentary will have a limited theatrical release before releasing on Sky Arts on Halloween.