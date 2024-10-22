Summarize Simplifying... In short BSNL is stepping up its game with new services for its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) subscribers, including national Wi-Fi roaming and a fiber-based intranet TV service with over 500 live channels.

They're also simplifying SIM card management with automated kiosks, and have partnered with C-DAC to launch a private 5G network for mining.

Plus, they've introduced India's first Direct-to-Device connectivity solution, integrating satellite and mobile networks for remote and emergency services. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BSNL is also getting a new logo

BSNL's network will now automatically block spam calls, text messages

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:40 pm Oct 22, 202402:40 pm

What's the story State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a new logo, as it gears up for the commercial launch of 4G services. The rebranding comes with a host of new offerings aimed at improving user experience and security. These include a unique spam-free network that can automatically block phishing calls and malicious SMS, keeping customers safe.

Service expansion

National Wi-Fi roaming service for FTTH customers

In a major expansion of its services, BSNL has introduced a national Wi-Fi roaming facility for its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) subscribers. The new feature would let users access high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots without paying anything extra, thus cutting down their data costs. The move is yet another example of the company's commitment to customer convenience and affordability.

Digital entertainment

Fiber-based intranet TV service for FTTH users

In a bid to boost digital entertainment, BSNL has announced a fiber-based intranet TV service. The offering provides over 500 live channels and Pay TV options to all FTTH subscribers, without any additional cost. Notably, the data consumed for TV streaming won't be deducted from the users' FTTH data allowance, making it an appealing feature for those looking for uninterrupted entertainment without worrying about data.

Upgrade

Automated SIM kiosks for customer convenience

In a bid to make the process of buying, upgrading, or porting SIM cards easier for customers, BSNL is all set to launch automated SIM kiosks. The automated kiosks would really simplify the process of getting and managing SIM cards for BSNL users.

Strategic partnership

BSNL collaborates with C-DAC for private 5G network

BSNL has collaborated with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to introduce a private 5G network tailored for mining. Built on Made-in-India equipment and BSNL's capabilities, the network enables advanced AI and IoT applications in underground and large open-pit mines. It offers high-speed, low-latency connectivity for safety analytics, the real-time remote control of autonomous vehicles (AGVs), augmented reality-enabled remote maintenance, and fleet tracking.

Tech breakthrough

India's 1st Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution launched

In a major technological breakthrough, BSNL has also launched India's first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution. The innovative technology integrates satellite and terrestrial mobile networks. It is expected to play a crucial role in remote areas and emergency situations, enabling services such as UPI payments even in isolated regions. The development underscores BSNL's commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring connectivity for all.