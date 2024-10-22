Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta has suspended accounts that were tracking the private jets of high-profile individuals like Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos, citing privacy concerns and potential physical harm.

Meta cited privacy concerns behind the move

Meta suspends accounts tracking private jets of Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:14 pm Oct 22, 202402:14 pm

What's the story Meta has suspended a number of Instagram and Threads accounts that were tracking the private jet movements of celebrities including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Kylie Jenner. The move was confirmed by Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student who ran many of these accounts. Meta defended its move, saying the accounts violated its privacy policy and posed a "risk of physical harm" to the individuals.

Company statement

Meta's response to account suspensions

Speaking to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson elaborated on the company's position on the matter. "Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board's recommendation, we've disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy," they said. The action is in line with Meta's dedication to user safety and privacy protection.

Personal response

Sweeney's reaction to Meta's action

Responding to the account suspensions from his personal account, Sweeney said "today feels like December 15th 2022." The statement refers to when Musk permanently suspended his @ElonJet account from X. Although, recent legislation in the US permits private aircraft owners to anonymize their registration information, Sweeney insists tracking high-profile individuals is still possible through other means.