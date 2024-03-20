Next Article

The 'Trending Now' feature is currently capped to 5 topics

Meta adds 'Trending Now' section to boost conversations on Threads

By Pradnesh Naik 01:49 pm Mar 20, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Meta is introducing the 'Trending Now' feature on Threads, offering users a snapshot of the most engaging conversations happening in real time. The feature, announced by Mark Zuckerberg, is now available to all US users. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, it spotlights a handful of topics that are gaining momentum based on real-time interaction of users in the region.

About the feature

Trending Topics feature capped at five topics

Currently, the 'Trending Now' feature on Threads showcases only five trending topics at any given time. This constraint is likely Meta's strategy to maintain a carefully curated list and sidestep problems that have previously plagued similar features on its rival, X (formerly Twitter). To ensure adherence to its safety guidelines, Meta employs human 'content specialists' who scrutinize trending topics.

Positive feedback

Threads users embrace the new feature

The roll-out of the 'Trending Now' feature on Threads has been warmly welcomed by users who previously had limited means to explore what others were discussing beyond their own feeds. This new addition also offers users an avenue to stay updated with news and current events on the platform. This is a significant move considering Meta's reluctance to push news content on Threads.

Diverse topics

It showcases diverse topics for a wider reach

On its debut day, the 'Trending Now' page on Threads highlighted an eclectic mix of topics including Aaron Taylor Johnson, spring equinox, Bruce Willis' birthday, Hong Kong security law, and former president Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba. The feature directs users to the day's most popular topics on the platform. Intriguingly, political subjects were trending despite Meta's policy against actively promoting political content on Threads.

Improvements

Meta is enhancing Threads despite early hurdles

Despite an initial popularity spike followed by a dip, Meta has persistently innovated and introduced new features to Threads. Since its inception last summer, the platform has rolled out a web browser version, a retweet-like feature dubbed reposts, and even an edit button. These enhancements have breathed new life into the app's popularity, with Meta reporting a higher user count now than at its launch. However, certain crucial features like effective hashtags and integrated DMs are still absent from Threads.