The iconic Indian film, Veer-Zaara, is set for a grand international re-release in 600 theaters across North America, Europe, Australia, and more, marking its 20th anniversary.

This re-release will also feature the song 'Aa Gaye Hum Kahan', previously missing from the original cut, adding a fresh touch to this cross-border romance saga.

This marks a first for an Indian film to have such a wide international re-release.

'Veer-Zaara' will release in international theaters

'Veer-Zaara' to re-release in 600 international theaters on November 7

By Tanvi Gupta 02:27 pm Oct 29, 202402:27 pm

What's the story The much-loved Indian classic Veer-Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, will be re-released internationally on November 7. Per a Pinkvilla report, the film will be shown in over 600 cinemas across the globe. The announcement comes after the film's successful domestic re-release in India earlier this year, which took its total worldwide earnings past the ₹100cr mark.

Global outreach

'Veer-Zaara' targets traditional international markets

The international re-release of Veer-Zaara is aimed at traditional markets including North America, the Middle East, the UK & Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Africa. This approach is in line with the film's 20th-anniversary celebrations. Further, the international re-release of Veer-Zaara will also include the song Aa Gaye Hum Kahan, which was missing from the original cut. This is a major addition considering the song was also missing from the Indian re-release.

About the film

Here's more about the film

Veer-Zaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, marked Chopra's third directorial venture with Khan after Darr (1993) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). The film's star-studded cast also included Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Divya Dutta. The plot revolves around a cross-border romance between an Indian soldier and a Pakistani woman. Notably, this is the first time an already-released Indian film is going for such a wide re-release internationally.