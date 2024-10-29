Summarize Simplifying... In short China's official Oscar entry, 'The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru', was disqualified from the Best International Feature category due to a language issue.

Despite this, the film, which tells the tragic story of a WWII cargo liner transporting POWs, remains in the running for Best Documentary Feature.

This marks the first time China has submitted a documentary for the International Feature category, despite previous nominations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru' has been disqualified (Credits: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain)

Why China's official Oscar entry was disqualified

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:16 pm Oct 29, 202402:16 pm

What's the story The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, China's official submission for the Best International Feature category at the 2025 Academy Awards, has been deemed ineligible. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences disqualified the film for not meeting the minimum language requirement. According to the rule, a film should have "a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track" to qualify.

No replacement

China won't be able to submit replacement for disqualified film

The disqualification of The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru means China cannot submit another film in the Best International Feature category. The film was submitted just ahead of the October 2 deadline and by the time the language issue was discovered, it was too late for China to propose a replacement. However, despite its ineligibility for Best International Feature, it remains a contender for Best Documentary Feature.

Film synopsis

'The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru' still in Oscar race

Directed by Fang Li, The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru tells the harrowing tale of a cargo liner used by the Japanese Army during World War II to transport prisoners of war. When attacked in the East China Sea by a US submarine, 384 British POWs were rescued but 828 perished. Despite its disqualification from one category, it remains eligible for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards.

Unique submission

China's history and unique approach with Oscar submission

The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru marks China's first-ever documentary submitted for the International Feature category. The film, featuring live interviews, historical footage, and animated reconstructions, premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival in June before its nationwide release in September. Despite two previous nominations in this category {Zhang Yimou's Ju Dou (1990) and Hero (2002)}, China has yet to secure an Oscar win.