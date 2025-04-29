What's the story

Dev Patel is all set to add to his directorial repertoire with a new project, The Peasant, a period action thriller.

The movie, produced by Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures, will see Patel don multiple hats as he will be the director, writer, and lead actor. He will also produce through his own production company, Minor Realm.

This marks a reunion with Thunder Road, after their successful collaboration on Monkey Man, Patel's directorial debut.